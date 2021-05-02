Covid negative report must for entry in state: State government issues new guidelines

Punjab state government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The new guidelines were issued in the state as the number of coronavirus cases had surged.

As per the new guidelines, a Covid-19 negative report has been made mandatory for all to enter the state. Also only two persons will be allowed in a car. The state government has also capped the capacity the employees attending the government offices at 50%. Pillion riding on scooters and motorcycles will not be allowed except for those belonging to the same family and living in the same house. All shops selling non-essential items will remain shut. No gathering of more than 10 people, including for weddings, cremations and funerals, will be allowed. These restrictions, in addition to the earlier ones, will remain in effect till May 15.

The state government has already imposed a night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am and weekend lockdown from 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.