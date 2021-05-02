Election Commission goes to Supreme court against Madras High court’s ‘Murder Charge’ remark

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approached the Supreme Court against the observations made by Madras High Court that the ECI is singularly responsible for the COVID-19 situation in India and that it should probably be put on murder charges for failing to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocol during election rallies.

The plea is an appeal against an April 30 order of Madras High Court which had refused to entertain ECI’s petition in this regard.

The ECI sought directions to be issued to media houses to confine their reports to observations recorded in orders or judgments and to refrain from reporting on oral observations made during court proceedings in a case concerning COVID protocol for vote counting in Tamil Nadu.

The petition will be heard by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah at 10.30 am on Monday.

The plea stated that the Madras High Court being an independent constitutional authority made serious allegations of murder on another independent constitutional authority without any basis, which has ultimately dented both the institutions.

The poll body maintained that the appeal is against the uncalled for, blatantly disparaging and derogatory remarks made by Madras High Court.

“You are the only institution that is responsible for the situation today. No action against political parties taking rallies despite every order of the Court. Your election commission should be put up on murder charges probably!” the Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee had remarked on April 26.