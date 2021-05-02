‘ If the Election Commission didn’t help it, BJP wouldn’t even cross 50 seats’: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Election Commission over BJP’s performance in the state assembly elections. In an interview given to India Today, the TMC leader alleged that if the Election Commission didn’t help BJP, then BJP wouldn’t even cross 50 seats. Banerjee accused that the Election Commission worked as a ‘spokesperson’ of BJP.

“The manner in which the Election Commission behaved this time was horrible. From the beginning I said we will hit double century (win more than 200 seats) and that the BJP will not cross 70. And, if the Election Commission didn’t help it, it wouldn’t even cross 50 seats”, said Mamata Banerjee.

“But salute to the people of Bengal. They have not only saved Bengal but the country too. Bengal has saved the country with this election result…. We want postal ballot and VVPAT to be counted again from scratch. BJP’s mafia gang operated in Nandigram and did mischief. Let the people know the truth,” she said.

“I am grateful to them. This result will give a challenge to the central government in 20214 (when Lok Sabha elections are due). This is the turning point,” she said.