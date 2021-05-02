IPL does damage control: RCB to raise money towards oxygen support

After facing much criticism for for not doing enough during the Covid-19 crisis in the country BCCI is taking steps towards the damage control. Many people including IPL founder Lalit Modi went on to call the efforts from the players and the BCCI ‘shameful’. IPL is doing damage control with RCB raising money for Oxygen support for Covid patients.

Tweeting from the official handle, the franchise informed about their initiative of wearing a special Blue jersey to pay respect and show solidarity to all the front-line heroes who have led the nation in such testing times.

“RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this,” read RCB’s tweet acknowledging the medical oxygen crisis in different cities of the nation.

In a video posted alongside, the team’s captain Virat Kohli is seen addressing the unpreceded issues faced by the country over the last year. Kohli has urged all citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest apart from informing the initiatives taken by the franchise.

“This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic,” read the Tweet ahead.

The franchise further confirmed that the signed match jerseys will be auctioned, and the proceeds will be directed to support India’s health infrastructure. “RCB will also auction all the signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to our earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support.”