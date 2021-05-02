Job notification: DSSC, Wellington notified jobs for 10+2 pass candidates

New Delhi: Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington has notified jobs for Class 10th and 10+2 pass candidates.

The job notification released by DSSC says, “The Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington invites applications from eligible Indian citizens for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts.” The job application form is available on the official website, dssc.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before May 22. A total of 83 vacancies will be filled in stenographer, lower division clerk, civilian motor driver, sukhani, carpenter and multi-tasking staff (office and training) posts.

Apply Online

“All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written test. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualification,” the DSSC has said.

The topics included in the written test are General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness and Trade Specific. The question paper and answer paper will be English and Hindi.

There will be a skill test or physical test for those candidates who qualify in the written test.

Vacancy Details