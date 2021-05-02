Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Update: LDF is heading for poll history

The counting of votes for for the 140-seat Kerala election 2021 is underway. The CPM led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is creating a new history in the state. The LDF under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has all set to write a new history by retaining power in the state.

For the last four decades, the state has set a trend of swinging between the LDF and UDF.

LDF is leading in 93 seats. UDF led by Congress is leading in only 45 seats. BJP has gained one more seat in the seat and now is leading in 2 seats.