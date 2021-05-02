Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Update: LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan returns to power

CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has got a sweeping majority in the assembly elections. LDF is at present has won or leading in 92 seats out of the 140 seats. LDF has gained 1 more seat from 2016. In 2016, LDF got 91 seats.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is only leading in 46 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in 2 seats. BJP at present has only 1 seat.

Exit polls of local and national television networks had predicted unanimously that the LDF will be re-elected with varying degrees of margins. Kerala has always voted to change governments in the state every five years. But this trend has changed this time.