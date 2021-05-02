Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Updates: ‘Metroman’ leading in Palakkad

The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly election has began. BJP candidate ‘Metroman’ E. Sredharan is leading in Palakkad assembly constituency. He is leading by 2770 votes. Another BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is also leading by 400 votes. Malayalam film star Suresh Gopi, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP is leading in Thrissur.

As per initial trends, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPM is leading in 82 sears. United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress is only leading in 54 seats. BJP is leading in 3 seats.