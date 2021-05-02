Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Ruling LDF dominates

The counting to the 140-seat Kerala assembly began at 8 am. The counting of votes is underway.

As per the latest updates the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPM is dominating in the state. LDF is leading in 93 seats. United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress is only leading in 45. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP is leading in 2 seats.

The election is crucial for both alliances as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is looking to stay in power and the Congress tries to win back power in the state. Kerala has always voted to change governments in the state every five years. If LDF wins this election then Pinarayi Vijayan may stay in power, which will be a break in tradition.