Kerala Assembly Election Update 2021: BJP leads in 2 seats

BJP is leading in 2 seats in Kerala. Metro man’ E Sreedharan, BJP candidate from Palakkad, leading from the constituency. Another BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is leading in Nemom.

Nemom is the sitting seat of BJP. Veteran BJP leader O.Rajagopal has won the seat last time. BJP has opened the account in Kerala Assembly for the first time in 2016.

As per the latest updates the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPM is dominating in the state. LDF is leading in 89 seats. United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress is only leading in 49. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP is leading in 2 seats.