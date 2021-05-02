Mammen Varghese, Editor-in-Chief of Manorama Weekly passed away

Mammen Varghese (91), Editor – in – Chief of Manorama Weekly, Malayala Manorama Print and Publisher and former Managing Editor, has passed away. Cremation will take place later. KC was the editor-in-chief of Malayala Manorama. Mammon is the grandson of Mappila and K.M. Varghese is also the son of Mappila.

He took charge as manager of Manorama in 1995. In 1965 he became the general manager and in 1973 the managing editor. He has trained in newspaper management at the Thomson Foundation in England.

Trained in printing, journalism and business management in Britain, Germany and the US. He was well versed in modern printing technology and was a member of the Script Reform Committee of the Government of Kerala.