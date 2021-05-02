Pondicherry Election: N Rangaswamy leading in Thattanchavady

AINRC Chief N Rangaswamy is leading in Thattanchavady, with the alliance led by his party leading in 10 seats. AINRC is leading in six seats, BJP in two constituencies and the DMK and Congress in one seat each. As per the ECI, NDA allies AINRC and BJP are currently leading in 6 and 2 seats respectively. Meanwhile, DMK, Congress and Independent candidates are trailing with one seat each.

Voting for the Puducherry Assembly Elections took place on April 6 and witnessed a voter turnout of 81.70 percent.