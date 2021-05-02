Punjab Kings Captain KL Rahul admitted to hospital

Ahmedabad: Punjab KingsCaptain KL Rahul was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a severe stomach ache on Saturday night. The Punjab Kings informed that the captain was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Rahul was initially taken to the emergency room inside the bio-bubble in Ahmedabad but was shifted to a hospital later, said Punjab Kings. They also said the issue will be “resolved surgically”.

Punjab Kings said in a statement, “KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures has been transferred to the hospital for the same”.

Regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the cash-rich league, Rahul has been the leading run-scorer in IPL 2021 with 331 runs in 7 matches for Punjab Kings. Losing Rahul will come as a big setback to Punjab Kings. Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match on Sunday. It is reported that Mayank Agarwal will lead the team in Rahul’s absence.