Saudi Arabian forces destroyed drone targeting Khamis Mushayt

The Saudi Arabian forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone targeting Khamis Mushayt in Saudi Arabia. The Air Defenses in Saudi Arabia has destroyed the drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Earlier on Saturday, had intercepted and destroyed an attempt to attack Jeddah in the country. Saudi Arabian forces had destroyed an unspecified ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah.

Also Read: Sitaram Yechury on CPM’s victory in Kerala

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.