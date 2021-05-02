Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Update: “Our success is a guaranteed success”: MK Stalin

The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly election is underway. The alliance led by DMK has seized power from the ruling AIADMK- BJP alliance. DMK alliance leads in 133 seats. While the ruling AIADMK leads only in 97 seats.

“Our success is a guaranteed success. However since the corona is the epidemic period all the volunteers have to act with more care. I had already issued a statement saying that success celebrations should be avoided. It should not be the cause of contagion and spread. Avoid celebrations such as fireworks. Those in charge of the counting centers should be vigilant. Don’t come out until the full vote count,” DMK president MK Stalin said.

“A new chapter in the history of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is about to begin. Defend ourselves and the country!.” he added.