As per the latest ECI trends,

DMK is leading in 82 seats while it’s ally Congress is leading in 8 seats.

AIADMK is leading in 70 seats with allies BJP leading in 3 seats and PMK in 9 seats.

Both CPI and CPIM are leading in 2 seats .

VCK is leading in 1 seat.

MNM is leading 1 seat.