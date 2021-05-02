Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 updates: counting of votes begins at 8 am

Counting of votes in Tamil Nadu election 2021 will begin at 8 am today. They are 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. All the surveys have predicted a DMK-Left-Congress alliance victory with one predicting it would win between 175-195 seats out of 234. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a blanket ban on all victory rallies and has made it compulsory for candidates and their agents also the officials in the counting centers have to be either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 in the preceding 48 hours. The system has conducted absolute camps to do RT PCR tests for the agents and journalists in the last three days. For each assembly constitutional convention, there would be 14 to 20 tables as per the number of voters. The seating arrangements for counting agents are made in a way that between two agents, one will be in PPE.