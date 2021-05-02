‘Union government completely failed to understand or tackle the COVID-19 pandemic’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has came down heavily on the union government over the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Congress leader said that the union government has completely failed to understand or tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The prime minister is at fault. He runs a highly centralized and personalized government machinery, is solely and substantially devoted to building his own brand, is utterly focused on imagery rather than substance. The fact is that this government completely failed to understand or to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic — right from the very beginning, despite repeated warnings,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.

the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar’ slogan and said, “Rely on yourself is the motto. No one will come to help you. Definitely, not the prime minister”, added Gandhi.

“They continuously ignored rising cases and were busy instead with election campaigns. They encouraged super-spreader events. They even bragged about them. Our Prime Minister and Home Minister were not even wearing masks in public over the past few months. What sort of a message is that sending to citizens?” Gandhi said.