West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Update: Trinamool Congress dominates

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has proved that they are unbeatable in the state. TMC led by Mamata Banerjee will continue their rule in the state. TMC has got a clear cut majority in the state. TMC came into power in the state in 2011 after defeating CPM’s 34 year long rule.

As per latest updates, the TMC is leading in 207 seats out of the 294 in the state. BJP has progressed to 81 in the seat. But the left has sidelined to 2 seats.

TMC chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing in opponent Suvendu Adhikari’s pocket borough of Nandigram. Adhikari,a former leader of TMC has joined BJP just ahead of the polls.