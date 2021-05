In West Bengal, Nandigram, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has won the assembly seat by 1200 votes. She defeated her BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Earlier in the day, when the counting started, BJP’s Adhikari was leading in the seat by more than 8000 votes.

The Nandigram assembly constituency was the biggest battleground where sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenged her former cabinet colleague and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.