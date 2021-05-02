West Bengal elections 2021: Initial trends

Initial trends for West Bengal is out. The ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in two-seat, while the BJP is leading in one seat.

The BJP seeks to form government in the key eastern State. The Prime Minister, Home Minister and a number of Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States have campaigned in this State. In 2016, the party had won just two seats. But over the course of five years, it has 34 MLAs, thanks to byelections. Several MLAs switched sides, including Suvendu Adhikari a prominent Trinamool Congress leader.