World’s most expensive number plate ‘Dubai AA9’, auction

On Saturday, May 1, the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction sold off special car plate numbers and exclusive mobile numbers creating a new world record for the most expensive number plate (worldwide).

The auction gave bidders the chance to own the prestigious single-digit car plate, AA9, and three double-digit car plates: U31, T38, and E51.

The noble number AA9 being sold at Dhs 38million created a new world record …making it the most expensive number plate in the world.

Other than from single- and double-digit vehicle plates, fancy mobile phone numbers were also up for clutches as part of the charity auction in Dubai.

Taken under the grant and in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), organised the event in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Etisalat, and Emirates Auction.

Five exclusive Etisalat mobile numbers were up for bidding: 056999999, 0569999993, 0549999993, 0565555556, and 0545555558.

Profits will go towards providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Those who attended the auction comprised of several philanthropists, high-profile personalities, and businessmen to support the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign’s aid efforts.

The second charity auction to be held by MBRGI is the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ to raise funds for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

An International Charity Art Auction supporting the campaign raised more than Dh37.54 million ($10.28 million) on April 24 during a live in-person auction in Dubai.

It included the rare artworks and masterpieces by world-famous artists including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Salvador Dali and Joan Miro.

Sketches by the late South African President Nelson Mandela were also sold at the auction.

Although the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign reached its target, raising AED100 million from 185,000 donors in just 10 days, the mission of giving continues.