24 Covid patients die at hospital due to oxygen shortage

In a tragic incident, 24 Covid patients has died at a hospital in the last 24 hours due to shortage of oxygen. The incident took place at government district hospital in Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. The family members of the deceased have staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the officials.

“There were 24 deaths at the hospital, not all at the same time. 14 people died between Sunday morning to midnight, three patients died between 12 and 3am. Between 3am and Monday morning, seven more patients died. There was oxygen shortage at 10.30pm which was sorted by getting 60 oxygen cylinders from Mysore. 60 more cylinders arrived on Monday morning. The district has a requirement of 300-350 cylinders which is not being fulfilled,” said Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner, Chamrajnagar.