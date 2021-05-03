‘A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most’: Hina Khan

Hina Khan tested positive for Covid-19 just after few days of losing her father to a sudden cardiac arrest. The actress recently shared an emotional note with two pictures giving a glimpse of herself as she quarantined at home. She explained how she feels like a helpless daughter who cannot even comfort her mother.

Hina Khan wrote, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most…Dear people, times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around…But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz..Let thr be light..Dua .”

Hina Khan tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on April 26. Her team informed her fans about it recently on her Instagram account. Since she is on a break from social media, they posted a statement that read, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Hina Khan’s dad, Aslam Khan, suffered a cardiac arrest on April 20. The actress was extremely close to her father and would call herself ‘dad’s princess. She often shared pictures and videos with her dad. Last year, a video of their banter went viral.