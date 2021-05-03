Arab coalition forces destroyed explosives laden drone, ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed two explosives laden drones and a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Najran, a southern city in Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the coalition forces has destroyed two Houthi explosive drones targeting Khamis Mushait in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, had intercepted and destroyed an attempt to attack Jeddah in the country. Saudi Arabian forces had destroyed an unspecified ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.