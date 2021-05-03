‘BJP, as a strong opposition party, will continue to work for the rights of the people of Bengal’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will continue to work for the rights of people of West Bengal. The senior BJP leader said this after the party’s defeat in assembly election.

“I respect the verdict of the people of Bengal. Thanks to the people of Bengal for supporting the BJP. The BJP, as a strong opposition party, will continue to work for the rights of the people of Bengal and the development of the state. @BJP4Bengal Congratulations to all the workers for their hard work,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP has won 77 seats out of 294 seats in the state assembly. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won 210 seats in the assembly.