Cant tolerate bias of Election Commission, will move to Supreme Court

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who led the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections told the press on Sunday that TMC will approach the Supreme Court for regulating Election Commission’s (EC) powers in the wake of the “horrors” and “bias” which the party allegedly faced from EC before the elections.

She said that she will appeal to other political parties also to jointly petition the Supreme Court in this regard adding that if the biased conduct of EC is “tolerated”, then democracy in India will be in peril.

“We have faced the horrors of Election Commission. Ultimately I will go to Constitution Bench because whatever they have done this time in Bengal, the bias, if we tolerate it, then in India there will be no democracy,” she said.

Hence, there should be some limitation on the poll body’s powers and three nominated persons should not be allowed to control the country.

“I will appeal to all other political parties also. We will go jointly to the Supreme Court. We will ask the Constitution bench, there must be some limitation Lakshman Rekha for EC. Only three nominated persons, and retired officials they cannot control the country,” she said.