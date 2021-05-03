China deletes a social media post by the Chinese Communist party

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission made a social media post that faced serious reaction for appearing to mock the COVID-19 crisis in India, a report said.

It was reported by Bloomberg that the post, which was later deleted, showed a recent rocket launch in China next to what appeared to be workers at a mass cremation in India. As per the report, the post ran on the commission’s official Weibo account and read, “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire.”

The post was later deleted.

China’s foreign ministry told the news site that it hopes “everyone gives attention to the Chinese government and mainstream public opinion supporting India’s fight against the epidemic.”

Bloomberg was told by the editor of a website that tracks trends on Weibo, that she did not believe there was “consensus on this post or else it would not have been removed so quickly.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered India additional assistance in its fight against the country’s outbreak. He said China is ready to provide additional help and support because “Mankind is a community of common destiny sharing weal and woe and only through unity and cooperation can the nations of the world ultimately overcome the pandemic.”

The first batch of 25,000 oxygen concentrators pledged to India has arrived in the country, Chinese media said. The reports said China has already shipped 5,000 ventilators and 21,000 oxygen generators.