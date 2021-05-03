Cloudburst in Uttarakhand ;several roads, houses damaged

A cloudburst was reported in Uttarakhand on Monday. The cloudburst reported in the Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts in the state. Several houses and roads were damaged in Kumarada village of Chiniyalisaur block, Uttarkashi. No report of loss of life has been received so far.

On April 23, a glacier burst near the India-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand Chamoli Garhwal had killed 15 people.

A cloudburst is an extreme amount of precipitation in a short period of time, sometimes accompanied by hail and thunder, which is capable of creating flood conditions.