Covid-19: Public schools in Delhi to operate as vaccination centres

A senior government official said on Sunday that from Monday onwards, 77 public schools in Delhi will act as Covid-19 vaccination sites particularly for those aged between 18 and 44, as part of the state government’s plans to open up the drive for all adults.

West Delhi district will have 17 such schools, southeast Delhi will have nine, while there will be eight in Shahdara district, seven each in north and southwest districts, six each in central, northeast and northwest districts, four each in New Delhi and south districts, and three in east Delhi, showed a state government document.

A senior government official cited above said the government plans to raise the number of such locations for the 18-44 age group to 100 by the end of the week, and have two to five vaccine sites in each of them. “By mid-May, we plan to have at least one vaccination site in each of the 272 municipal wards in the city,” said the official.

At present Delhi has over 539 sites to vaccinate all residents aged 45 and above.

Administration of Covid-19 vaccines in government-run sites will be free.

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the city on Saturday with at least four private hospitals and a government clinic vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

The drive also began in four Max Hospital branches at Shalimar Bagh, Patparganj, Panchsheel Park and BLK hospital in Rajendra Place, which is also under the same management.

As per another document, for phase 3, Delhi has 150,000 doses of Covaxin and 300,000 doses of Covishield.

So far, 3,302,559 total doses of vaccine have been administered in Delhi, of which 710,672 were second doses for beneficiaries, government records showed.

The government’s health bulletin said, 49,633 doses were given on Saturday.