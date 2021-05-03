Covid-19 Update: 1548 new recoveries reported in Qatar

644 new coronavirus cases along with 1548 recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in Qatar. The newly diagnosed cases include 461 contacts of active cases and 183 travel related.

Till now 207,592 coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. In this 194,099 were recovered. The death toll is at 480. At present there are 130,13 active cases in Qatar.

There are 44 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 722. 16 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 310 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

13149 people were tested in last 24 hours. In this 4882 people were tested for the first time. Till now 191,8009 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

31,485 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,635,398 .