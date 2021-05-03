Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced in UAE

The Eid Al fitr 2021 fireworks were announced in UAE. The fireworks to mark the Eid al Fitr is displayed jointly by Yas Island and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The fireworks will will take place on all three days of Eid.

The fireworks will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront for the first time. The events will be broadcast on the Yas Island Instagram channel at 9pm each night. The fireworks will be displayed from May 13 to May 15 from 9pm to 9.05pm.

UAE residents will get Eid Al Fitr break from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawaal. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the residents will have four-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14. But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.