Gulf country announced Eid al Fitr holidays

A gulf country has announced Eid al Fitr holidays. Oman has announced the holidays. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Labour. The holiday will be gin form Wednesday, 29 Ramadan 1442 AH, corresponding to 12 May 2021.

In case the first day of the Eid falls on Thursday, 13 May 2021, the holiday will end on Saturday, 3 Shawal 1442 AH, corresponding to 15 May 2021. Therefore, work shall be resumed on Sunday, 16 May 2021.In case the first day of the Eid falls on Friday, 14 May 2021, the holiday will end on Monday, 4 Shawal 1442 AH, corresponding to 17 May 2021. Therefore, work shall be resumed on Tuesday, 18 May 2021.