Gulf country to withdraw travel ban imposed

A gulf country has decided to lift the travel ban imposed. Saudi Arabia has announced this. As per the new announcement, all Saudi citizens will be allowed to travel abroad from May 17. Saudi Arabia will also reopen all ?land, sea and air borders.

Only those who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be permitted to travel, as well as those who have received one dose at least 14 days prior to travel. Citizens who are recovering from the virus within the last six months can also travel, as well as those aged under 18, provided they present an insurance policy approved by the Central Bank covering the risks of Covid-19 outside the country before traveling.

Citizens will be subjected to home quarantine for seven days after returning to the country and must undergo a PCR test at the end of the quarantine period, excluding children under the age of 8.