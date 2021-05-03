Low intensity earthquake hits

A low intensity earthquake has hit Assam. The earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale was reported at 6.13 pm on Monday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 35km west-northwest of Tezpur. The depth of the quake was 10 km. This was announced by National Centre of Seismology (NCS). Till now no causality, injuries or damage to property were reported.

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 measuring on the Richter Scale jolted Assam on April 28. Seven aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the first quake shook up the region.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Tinsukia in Assam on April 6. A day before that, another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Sikkim-Nepal border.