Pfizer donates medicines worth USD 70 million to India

International pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer has come forward supporting India to face the Covid-19 pandemic. The international pharmaceutical company informed that it will donate medicines worth 70 million US dollar (over Rs 510 crore) to India. The medicines will be disbursed from their distribution centres in the US, Europe and Asia. This was announced by Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer .

“We are deeply concerned by the critical COVID-19 situation in India, and our hearts go out to you, your loved ones and all the people of India. We are committed to being a partner in India’s fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company’s history,” said Albert Bourla in a mail sent to Pfizer India employees.

“We will work closely with the government and our NGO partners to get them to where they are needed most. We are donating these medicines to help make sure that every COVID-19 patient in every public hospital across the country can have access to the Pfizer medicines they need free of charge,” he added.