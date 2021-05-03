Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise nearly Rs 4 crore to help India

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas requested fans to contribute to the COVID-19 crisis in India and expressed their gratitude towards those who made the donations.

The couple had recently launched a fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief as our country battles the second wave of the COVID-19.

“Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue,” she wrote.

A few days back, Priyanka had announced via a social media post about the fundraiser. Urging her fans and followers to donate, Chopra Jonas had said that there’s no time to get angry or thing about why are we in this mess, stating that it can be addressed after the urgency is stopped