Reese Witherspoon urge her fans to donate for Priyanka Chopra’s COVID 19 fundraiser

Reese Witherspoon, a Hollywood actress, and producer urge her fans to donate for Priyanka Chopra’s COVID-19 fundraiser and also speaks about the current deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India. On her Instagram stories, she shared Priyanka Chopra’s fundraiser video for COVID-19 resources in India. Reese captioned the video, “What is happening in India with COVID is an urgent situation”.

The actress also shared a news report from CNN which read, “If we don’t help in India, I worry about the explosion of cases [around the world]”.

Priyanka Chopra, who is very worried about the ongoing pandemic in India and is constantly sharing verified resources databases on her social media handle, also started a fundraiser along with Give India called ‘Together With India’ to help support India’s healthcare systems. Nick Jonas, Camila Camello, Ellen DeGeneres, Lilly Singh, Kunal Nayyar, are some other international celebrities who have raised concerns about the current healthcare crisis in India and urged fans to donate.

India is witnessing a heavy surge of COVID-19 cases. The country reported 3.92 lakh fresh cases and its highest single-day COVID death toll on Saturday (May 1), with more than 3,700 people.