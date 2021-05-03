State government extends partial ‘corona curfew’ imposed

A state government in the country has decided to extend the curfew imposed in the state. Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the curfew imposed in the state. The partial ‘corona curfew’ imposed in the state will be extended till 7 am on May 6. This was announced on Monday by UP’s Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal.

Also Read: Gulf country to withdraw travel ban imposed

Uttar Pradesh recorded 290 new coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections on Sunday. The state’s toll has now risen to 13,162, while the total caseload has increased to 13.13 lakh. There are currently 2.96 lakh active cases in the state.