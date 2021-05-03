Suspension of scheduled International passenger flights extended till May 31

Due to the uncontrollable rise in COVID-19 cases, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from India till May 31, 2021. The DGCA through Twitter made the decision by sharing a circular. But the circular also mentioned the following:

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis”. This ban will not be relevant to international all-cargo operations and flights authorised by the aviation regulator.

From March 23, 2020, onwards all the scheduled international passenger services were suspended in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But, some special flights were given authority to run under the Vande Bharat Mission from May 2020. Various air bubble arrangements were created between countries to ease the evacuation process.

When everything was getting normal gradually, a new strain was found that was much more deadly and infectious. Therefore, once again, DGCA had to ban all the scheduled international commercial passenger flight services to and from India till May 31, 2021.