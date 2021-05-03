Tamil Nadu: Woman cuts off her tongue to keep the promise as DMK won in the election

Chennai: After the DMK’s victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a young woman cut out her tongue for her party and submitted it to the temple. The 32-year-old Vanitha dedicated her tongue to the victory of her party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The incident took place at the Muthalamman temple in Ramanathapuram district.

Vanitha reached the temple after the victory of the DMK was assured. Due to Covid restrictions, she couldn’t enter the temple. She left the chopped-off tongue at the temple gates and collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital.

After a gap of 10 years, the DMK is making a comeback in Tamil Nadu.