Turkish Drama ‘The Promise’ is back on public demand

The Promise”, has a dedicated fan base of its own. After multiple requests from fans on social media– MX Player has now announced season 3 of this larger-than-life show! An absolute crowd pleaser, “The Promise” is brought to viewers as a part of their recently launched content category – MX VDesi, an initiative that hosts the largest catalogue of international shows dubbed in local languages.

Turkish shows often have a very realistic, hard-hitting, no-frills plot that strikes a chord with the viewers. The shows depict real-time problems making every episode as engaging as it gets.

Turkish shows encapsulate similar values as India – the culture, a similar old world charm, dos and don’ts, simplicity, and mindset makes these shows score big on the relatability aspect.

No Language Barrier!

Thanks to MX Player’s latest content bucket “MX VDesi”, these globally acclaimed shows are now available to us, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – making it easy to understand! In fact, not just Turkish, but MX Player’s Vdesi hosts a range of shows – be it Turkish, Korean, Japanese, Australian, French, Spanish or English hits.