WB Governor congratulated Mamata Banerjee

On Sunday, May 2, UNI West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress for victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Taking to his social media handle, Mr. Dhankhar said, “Congratulated @MamataOfficial party win in West Bengal assembly elections. Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon’ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhawan.”

He shared another tweet which read “Shared my concern and anguish @MamataOfficial at reports of violence and arson in the state. Assured by CM that concerned @HomeBengal will be directed to take all steps to maintain peace and tranquillity. Appeal all to observe calm and peace and follow covid protocols,”

The governor cherished the Trinamool Congress supremo’s “stance” to observe COVID-19 guidelines and maintain peace. Mr. Dhankhar said democracy is all about respecting the mandate of the people. He wrote, “Democracy is all about respecting mandate of the people. Violence has no place in democracy. Appreciate stance @MamataOfficial to observe Covid guidelines and peace. Call upon state apparatus [email protected]@KolkataPoliceto take all steps to ensure peace and order”.