‘Worst Is Yet To Come’ Sundar Pichai on India’s COVID-19 Crisis

Alphabet , the parent company of google, CEO, Sundar Pichai, in a recent conversation with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, has stated that the novel coronavirus situation in India is dire and it has been heartbreaking for him to witness all that has been going on in the nation, while stating, “India deserves our attention right now.”

He also mentioned how it has been “heartening” to see the kind of attention this has drawn with the people at the highest levels in the United States of America and have been contributing to dealing with the health crisis not just in India but also in other nations.

Pichai in a statement said that even though the situations in India are pretty grim right now, the worst is yet to come, “ The situation there is dire, and it’s been heartbreaking to see. I think the worst is yet to come.”

“Being here, seeing the attention here, I realize at the highest levels from President Biden, Secretary Blinken — there’s been focus on seeing how we can help India and the other countries being affected,” he added that he felt optimistic with the kind of response the Biden government has been delivering,

The US recently shared its first COVID-19 assistance consignment that consisted of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, as well as 960,000 rapid diagnostic test kits.