After 27 years of togetherness, Bill Gates and Melinda announces divorce

The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates has announced their divorce. The couple had announced that they are ending 27-year-long their togetherness. However, they said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates, the 65-year-old co-founder of Microsoft Corp., is the world’s fourth-richest person.

Bill and Melinda has three children– Jennifer Katharine, , Rory John, , and Phoebe Adele, . The two of them met in the 1980s in New York. At that time Melinda was working in Microsoft and talked to each other during a dinner party. They got married in 1994.

Also Read: ‘Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing’

” After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life”, the two said in a brief statement posted on Twitter..