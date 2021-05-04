Covid-19 Update: 1422 new recoveries reported in Qatar

640 new coronavirus cases along with 1422 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 367 contacts of active cases and 273 travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases surged to 208,232. The total recoveries mounted to 195,521. The death toll stands at 483. At present there are 12,228 active cases in Qatar.

There are 31 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 707. 10 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 308 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

In the last 24 hours, 14,706 people were tested in Qatar. In this 5383 people were tested for the first time. Till now 192,3392 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar. 35,513 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,670,911.