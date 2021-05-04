Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases crosses 2 crore in India

The second wave of coronavirus infection is surging in the country. As per the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the overall infection tally has crossed 2 crore in the country. In the last 15 days around 50 lakh new cases were reported.

3,57,229 new coronavirus infections along with 3,20,289 recoveries and 3,449 new deaths were reported in the country in the in the last 24 hours. India has reported more than 3,00,000 new infections for a 13th straight day on Tuesday. India continues to be the world’s second-worst coronavirus-hit country.

Till now 2,02,82,833 coronavirus cases were reported in India. In this 1,66,13,292 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2,22,408 . At present there are 34,47,133 active cases. Recovery rate is at81.91%.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.