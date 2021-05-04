DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWSEntertainmentLife StyleMobile Apps

Explain to children what is happening: R Madhavan

May 4, 2021, 05:42 pm IST

Recently Actor R.Madhavan has shared a tweet on his social media handle spurring people to tell the young children at home of what is happening right now, and ensure kids feel comforted. He says it is important for people to explain the ongoing pandemic situation to children.

The tweet read, “In all this chaos, uncertainty, and stress please spare a thought for the young kids at home. Their world has become frightening and they have are being mostly neglected. Explain to them what is happening and make sure that they feel comforted and secure what we fight this battle”.

Madhavan is a popular figure in the Tamil, Hindi film industry. He makes his directorial debut with “Rocketary: The Nambi Effect”, based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan.

 

Tags
May 4, 2021, 05:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button