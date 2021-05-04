Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.83 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee gained and settled at 73.81, registering a rise of 14 paise over its last close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.95 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Gold prices shoots up for the second day in a row

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20 per cent to 91.12.