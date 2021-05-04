Italy send help to India

A special flight from Italy brought in an oxygen generation plant and a team of specialists on Monday to support India’s response to a massive surge in Coronavirus infections that has stretched the resources of healthcare facilities in many cities.

A C-130 aircraft of the Italian Air Force carrying the equipment and the team of experts landed in Delhi.

The team comprised personnel from the Maxiemergenza group of the Piedmont Region, a doctor from the Lombardy region and a representative of the Ministry of Health, the Italian embassy said.

The Oxygen generation plant, capable of supplying oxygen to an entire hospital, will be deployed at the ITBP hospital in Greater Noida, it said.

Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca greeted the medical delegation at the airport along with the EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto.